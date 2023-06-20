LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Have you ever wanted to be married by Batman? A new wedding package at The Little Vegas Chapel will allow you to do just that!
The “Just Us, League” wedding package is the chapel’s newest special promotion to celebrate the release of several superhero movies this summer, including The Flash.
The package includes a special promotion with Vegas Indoor Skydiving, where couples can embody their favorite superhero characters and soar through the sky together.
The “Just Us, League” package, priced at $550, gives superhero enthusiasts the wedding of a lifetime and includes:
- Chapel ceremony performed by a costumed Batman wedding officiant in the Imperial Chapel
- Batman-inspired wedding music
- Batman-themed, fresh 6-rose bouquet and boutonniere
- Batman keychain
- Commemorative comic book
- Professional photography
- 10 digital images
- Video recording
- Officiated marriage license/ceremony certificate
- 18 guests maximum, witness provided if needed and camera phones permitted
Additionally, couples who book the package can “take their love to new heights” with a VIP package at Vegas Indoor Skydiving, with a discounted price of $124 per person. Regular pricing is $149 a person.
The package includes:
- Safety training class
- All flight equipment
- Personalized instruction
- Flight time – two flights per person
- Digital video of the wind tunnel adventure
- Souvenir t-shirt
The Little Vegas Chapel is an award-winning wedding chapel in the Neon Gateway near the Arts District that opened in 2013. It is located at 1330 South 3rd Street.
Interested couples must call 702-385-5683 to book a reservation.