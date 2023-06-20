LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Have you ever wanted to be married by Batman? A new wedding package at The Little Vegas Chapel will allow you to do just that!

The “Just Us, League” wedding package is the chapel’s newest special promotion to celebrate the release of several superhero movies this summer, including The Flash.

The package includes a special promotion with Vegas Indoor Skydiving, where couples can embody their favorite superhero characters and soar through the sky together.

The “Just Us, League” package, priced at $550, gives superhero enthusiasts the wedding of a lifetime and includes:

Chapel ceremony performed by a costumed Batman wedding officiant in the Imperial Chapel

Batman-inspired wedding music

Batman-themed, fresh 6-rose bouquet and boutonniere

Batman keychain

Commemorative comic book

Professional photography

10 digital images

Video recording

Officiated marriage license/ceremony certificate

18 guests maximum, witness provided if needed and camera phones permitted

Additionally, couples who book the package can “take their love to new heights” with a VIP package at Vegas Indoor Skydiving, with a discounted price of $124 per person. Regular pricing is $149 a person.

Couples can fly like their favorite superhero at Vegas Indoor Skydiving. Source: Vegas Indoor Skydiving

The package includes:

Safety training class

All flight equipment

Personalized instruction

Flight time – two flights per person

Digital video of the wind tunnel adventure

Souvenir t-shirt

The Little Vegas Chapel is an award-winning wedding chapel in the Neon Gateway near the Arts District that opened in 2013. It is located at 1330 South 3rd Street.

Interested couples must call 702-385-5683 to book a reservation.