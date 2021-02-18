Holoportation can virtually beam you anywhere in the world

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Holoportation is a device that can beam your image in 4K quality anywhere in the world.

A company called PORTL is in Las Vegas showcasing its human-sized machine and the different ways it can be used. PORTL has partnered with Dreamland XR, a local company, that will work to get the devices into places like casinos, trade shows, sports arenas and other venues.

The device allows for a person to get essentially beamed into different places at the same time to interact with a crowd.

PORTL has been showcased at Los Angeles Comic Con, on the Emmys red carpet, and it beamed country star Kane Brown from Nashville to Los Angeles for the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Reporter Hector Mejia spoke with Chris Cresitell of DreamlandXR and David Nussbaum, the inventor and CEO of PORTL.