Holocaust Remembrance Day recognized in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wednesday is Holocaust Remembrance Day and was established by the United Nations to remember the Nazi atrocities against Jewish people during World War II.

Las Vegas has a Warsaw Ghetto Remembrance Garden at Temple Beth Sholom in Summerlin. It’s made up of fire, water and stone. Some of those stones are original paving stones from the 1940s Warsaw ghetto and were given by the U.S. Holocaust Museum. The garden is open to the public.

Six million Jewish people were were murdered during WWII.

Rabbi Felipe Goodman of Temple Beth Sholom says it’s important to recognize because it could happen again.

“We have the responsibility, not only to remember the past and what happened to us, but when we say never again, we have the responsibility to make sure it does not happen to anyone else. That is what we have to remember,” he said.

The Holocaust resource library director Susan Dubin will host a Zoom workshop to commemorate the day. There is a virtual tour of ‘How did you survive?’ exhibit at the West Charleston Library.

There are stories from Southern Nevada Holocaust survivors who escaped before World War II, hidden children, and concentration camp survivors. In order to obtain the Zoom link you must email Susan Dubin whose information is listed on the Holocaust Resource Center website.