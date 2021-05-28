Hollywood studios lining up for CinemaCon at Caesars in August

FILE – In this April 3, 2019, file photo characters from Disney and Fox movies are displayed behind Cathleen Taff, president of distribution, franchise management, business and audience insight for Walt Disney Studios during the Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2019, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. On Tuesday, Nov. 12, Disney Plus launches its streaming service. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The World of Concrete has been getting plenty of publicity as the first major convention to hit Las Vegas in 2021, but more shows are starting to make news.

Major Hollywood studios have committed to this year’s CinemaCon show, scheduled Aug. 23-26 at Caesars Palace, according to a report in Variety.

Organizers said Walt Disney Studios, Universal Pictures, Paramount, Warner Bros. and Sony Pictures have committed to the show.

Variety also reports Focus Features, Lionsgate and MGM will be there.

In a normal year, about 5,000 people from 80 countries would attend the four-day show, but the spotlight is a lot broader because of the show’s star power.

Hollywood stars make appearances as studios announce upcoming releases, and Las Vegas gets a lot of screen time all across the country during the show.

