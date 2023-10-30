LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Hollywood Boulevard extension project will connect the surrounding community of Sunrise Manor and businesses to the city of Henderson.

Jimmy Floyd is the manager of construction management for Clark County Public Works and said the first phase of the project that connects Vegas Valley Drive to Galleria Drive is starting now.

“Phase one of this project actually goes out to bid in November of this year,” explained Floyd. “We’re looking to start construction at the end of 2024. The first phase of the project is a one-year project that will go until 2025.”

The overall goal is to improve traffic flow and provide easy street access from Hollywood Boulevard through the Wetlands out to Henderson.

Maria and David Harkness visit the Wetlands when they come to Las Vegas to visit their daughter.

“We were taking pictures of the turtles and the ducks were coming up to us and there’s just so much wildlife here,” said David Harkness. “We really need to protect what we have here and intruding on it in any way wouldn’t be good.”

They’re worried about the development and traffic it would bring to the area.

“The driving is also intrusive whereas it would add to the pollution but the path coming up to the area, I think that’s okay but if it’s bringing in more traffic closer to here I don’t think that would be a good idea,” said Maria Harkness.

Floyd said phase two of the project which includes the connector to the wash has yet to be finalized.

“We’re working with the Bureau of Reclamation to look at the habitat as far as wildlife is concerned and provide opportunities for them to make sure it’s not a negative impact to them,” said Floyd. “We have a separate multi-use trail that will allow more people to enjoy the wetlands and the wash area. As part of the project, there will be a trailhead that will connect to the overall trail system.”

The estimated costs for phase 1 of the project are estimated at $14 to $16 million. The first phase is expected to take about a year to complete.

The total costs for the entire project are estimated at $36 million.