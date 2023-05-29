LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The long holiday weekend ended on a bright note for one visitor who tried out his luck at the poker table on the Las Vegas Strip.

On Monday, Zac Aynsley of the United Kingdom won $354,742 after hitting a Mega Progressive jackpot on Crazy 4 Poker at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, according to Caesars Entertainment.

Aynsley is a fitness influencer who said he was visiting Las Vegas on vacation with his friend and was playing at the poker table for the first time.

Shortly after one hour, he landed the jackpot with a Royal Flush. He said he planned on using the winnings to invest and help his family. Aynsley also noted that positivity was his good luck charm during his visit.