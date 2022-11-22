LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Tis the season for saving.

As flight and gas prices fluctuate, holiday travelers are finding ways to save.

Sophie Singer and her family of five recently landed in Las Vegas by way of California, they are making their annual Thanksgiving trip a little differently this year.

“It would be about 10 grand, so I think this time we managed to get by with a six-thousand-dollar trip,” said Singer.

The Singer family opted not to stay on the Strip, but instead, drive through the nearest canyons for six nights.

The Dampier family of 11, isn’t meeting up in Philadelphia this year for Thanksgiving, instead, everyone flew into Las Vegas.

“It was centrally located for the bulk of us,” said Ann Dampier from Philadelphia. “Right now we did an Airbnb instead of a hotel.”

However, some Americans might be skipping out on travel this year.

According to NerdWallet.com, one in 14 Americans who put 2021 holiday travel expenses on a credit card still haven’t paid off those balances.

For those like Bobby Todd, finding the best deals allowed him to join his family for a holiday vacation in Las Vegas.

“I saved about four hundred dollars just by doing a vacation package versus trying to get my hotel and get my flight separately,” said Todd.