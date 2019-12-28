Holiday travelers share frustrations, experiences with I-15 closures after chaotic day

PRIMM, Nev. (KLAS) — It’s been a rough couple days for holiday travel, and it’s not over yet. The good news? People heading across the stateline can finally get on the road. But at one point, the backup was more than 20 miles long!

While things seem to be running smoother now, it was a whole different story Friday morning. The closure and delays wreaked havoc on motorists’ plans, from a ruined holiday trip to a delayed move.

“It’s like the Grinch stole Christmas at the stateline,” sad Zach Barrington, who was headed to San Diego. “I’m essentially moving from Boise to San Diego,” revealed Richard Trelles.

Thousands of drivers had no choice but to turn around or spend the night off the I-15. Snowy conditions led to on-and-off closures Thursday, and later, a shutdown of the I-15 between Primm and Baker.

“It’s unfortunate that people cannot adjust their speed to the weather conditions,” said Trelles.

It was a bit of an odd scene, as clusters of people wandered aimlessly around stuck cars.

“Tried to get out last night, couldn’t get out, tried again this morning, and we’ve been on the road for about 26 hours,” said driver Mike Gomez.

“I’m tired, I’m sleepy, I’m cold, I’m hungry. This is crazy,” expressed Doris Thurman, who was headed to Riverside, California. “I just want to break down and cry cause I just want to go home and jump in my bed.” Thurman said she had to miss two days of work. “What is all this madness? Why is this?”

Another woman took it upon herself to move cars out of the way, saying they were blocking her detour back to Las Vegas.

Crews fully reopened southbound I-15 by 9 a.m. Troopers dodged cars at times as people hurried out.

Some motorists were frustrated, including Thurman, “You had all night to get this done.”

Others didn’t mind the wait, “I’d rather wait and let them get it safe for everybody and everyone just take it easy and get home safely.”

An employee from Whiskey Pete’s shared with 8 News Now off-camera she’s never seen a closure turn this chaotic in the last 15 years she’s worked at the establishment.