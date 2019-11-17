Holiday travel season gearing up to be one of the busiest in history

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’re closing in on the busy holiday season and with that comes travel, seeing loved ones and year-end getaways. There are plenty of things you need to know as your book your flights and plan your routes.

This is expected to be the second-highest Thanksgiving travel volume since AAA began tracking it in 2000.

Regardless of how you travel, you’ll have to battle more than 55 million travelers also making plans to take a trip 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving.

According to AAA, flights will be packed because there is a 4.6% growth in air travel. Buses, trains, and cruise ships are expected to serve almost 1.5 million passengers. 49 million will hit the roads by car.

But AAA says Wednesday is not the time to coast on the highway. Experts say traffic clears up significantly by 6 am Thanksgiving morning but heading home on Friday and Sunday afternoons will feel like rush hour.

If you plan on staying in Las Vegas for turkey day prepare for lots of visitors, AAA says we sit as the number four top destination for the holiday moving up one spot from last year.