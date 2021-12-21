Holiday travel rush begins at Reid Airport

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The holiday travel rush kicks off this week and despite a rise in COVID cases more people are expected to fly to visit family and friends compared to last year.
At Harry Reid International Airport Tuesday, the passenger foot traffic was flowing but not without some interruptions for some travelers. At least two arrival flights were were canceled from Spirit Airlines, one from Atlanta and one from Tampa. All departures were on-time.
According to AAA, more than 100 million people are expected travel by air, car, bus or train. over the Christmas holiday.
For those looking to avoid the large travel crowds, driving may be an option, but there are many that have no other option than to fly.
TRAVEL RECOMMENDATIONS
- Travel experts are recommending passengers review the number of COVID-19 cases in the locations you are flying to and or departing from.
- Also, check with your airline about flight change fees, airlines like Delta temporarily removed change fees during the pandemic but most airlines have their own policies, review them in case you are faced with having to make a change in your travel plans.
- Check with departing and arriving airports for regulations and or changes to flights
- Download your airline’s app to your phone, many are now notifying changes in flight status by sending you a notification to your phone.