Holiday travel rush begins at Reid Airport

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The holiday travel rush kicks off this week and despite a rise in COVID cases more people are expected to fly to visit family and friends compared to last year.

At Harry Reid International Airport Tuesday, the passenger foot traffic was flowing but not without some interruptions for some travelers. At least two arrival flights were were canceled from Spirit Airlines, one from Atlanta and one from Tampa. All departures were on-time.

According to AAA, more than 100 million people are expected travel by air, car, bus or train. over the Christmas holiday.

For those looking to avoid the large travel crowds, driving may be an option, but there are many that have no other option than to fly.

TRAVEL RECOMMENDATIONS