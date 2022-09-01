LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Labor Day holiday weekend could prove to test some drivers’ nerves as road construction season is well underway across Southern Nevada.

One area of concern is the I-15 at Mesquite, where road construction is underway on both sides of the interstate.

Drivers should anticipate delays heading north on the 1-15 near Bunkerville and heading southbound on the 1-15 near exit 112.

Andrea Meckley is from Logandale and makes frequent trips to Mesquite, she wants to remind drivers of the delays.

“I work in Mesquite two to three days a week and we do volunteering up here so we’re not going to stop going so we have to plan around the traffic times,” she said. “We always hit the traffic and it’s different every time. We can’t even prepare because they change the lane structure daily it seems.”

The Nevada Department of Transportation says to expect single-lane closures heading north as crews are repaving and resurfacing roads and are placing down fiber lines to improve traffic signaling.

The closure has to remain in place due to open trenches stretching two miles long.

A drainage project has also closed down one lane from the I-15 heading south. The project is expected to wrap up next week but not in time for Labor Day.

The northbound, construction project is expected to end in late September.