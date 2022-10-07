LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A survey published this week indicates time is running short to plan holiday travel, and it’s going to be expensive.

Hopper’s 2022 Holiday Travel Survey came out on Tuesday, and it recommends booking flights for Christmas and Thanksgiving no later than the week of Oct. 10. Travel costs will be at their highest in the past five years.

Flights are about 25% more expensive than they were for the holidays last year, with an average roundtrip for Thanksgiving at about $281 and even higher for Christmas at about $435.

Finding good deals on flights will be hard after next week, according to Hopper, a travel website that monitors average prices for hotels and flights. A survey taken in early September showed that 29% of travelers had already booked their holiday trips, and another 21% planned to book by the end of September. Only one out of every five travelers said they weren’t booking flights until closer to the holidays.

And the travel days are important if you want to save money.

“If you can fly on Monday (Nov. 21) ahead of Thanksgiving or Thanksgiving Day and return the week after Thanksgiving, you can save as much as $300 of peak holiday prices,” Hopper recommends. “Flying the Monday (Dec. 19) or Tuesday (Dec. 20) before Christmas and returning the week after, but before New Year’s Eve, could save you $120 per ticket.”

8 News Now checked prices on flights around Thanksgiving and we found big differences in prices from the five airlines that carry the most passengers in and out of Las Vegas. We chose to look at roundtrip prices to just five cities:

But websites for Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines had something in common: Many flights were down to just a few available seats remaining at the prices shown above. The longer you wait to book your flight, the fewer choices you will see.

A report from ThePointsGuy, a travel site that has built an audience around airline rewards programs and travel trends, notes that some airlines have policies that leave the door open to booking flights and changing your ticket without a change fee. American, Delta, Southwest and United are among the airlines that allow it, but ticket policies can change. Check with the airline.

Another travel resource, The Vacationer, offers an online guide to the best days to travel, and it mirrors the advice from Hopper. "I view Halloween as the cutoff date for getting a reasonable price on a Thanksgiving flight, but aim to get booked before then. After Halloween, prices will increase considerably as Thanksgiving gets closer," said Phil Dengler, co-owner.

Another common piece of advice: be flexible with your travel days. If you insist on traveling the day before the holiday, you will pay for it.