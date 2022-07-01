LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to FlightAware, more than 4,000 flights have been canceled nationally.

At Harry Reid international over 100 delays with just 15 canceled flights were spotted on Friday afternoon.

Airlines across the country are struggling with pilot and staffing shortages.

In Las Vegas, travelers told 8 News Now they understand and added they’re happy to be here.

Holiday travel at Harry Reid International (KLAS)

“Traveling during the holiday weekend was not a concern for me. It was no delays and a pretty good experience,” Josh Johnson a visitor from Texas said.

Delta Airlines is handing out travel waivers to some passengers impacted by operational delays.

It is also said to be moving employees around to compensate for staffing shortages.

“Left on time and we went through Omaha and got in with no problems,” Jennifer Slocumb a traveler at eh airport told 8 News Now.

Most flights here have departed and arrived on time.