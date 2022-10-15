LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Northern Railway Museum is getting into the Christmas spirit with its annual Santa’s Reindeer Flyer train.

The holiday ride will depart from Ely, Nevada on select dates between Nov. 19 and Dec. 28 for a magical adventure to the North Pole.

During the ride, riders will have the chance to write a letter to Santa and meet Santa’s helpers who will lead sing-a-longs and hand out candy canes.

“People always ask how the train makes it to the North Pole so quickly,” says Mark Bassett, Nevada Northern Railway president. “Our secret is the magic switch that allows us to go directly to the North Pole!”

Santa’s Reindeer Flyer to Visit Santa this Christmas Season.Courtesy of Nevada Northern Railway

Santa’s Reindeer Flyer to Visit Santa this Christmas Season. Courtesy of Nevada Northern Railway

Santa’s Reindeer Flyer to Visit Santa this Christmas Season.Courtesy of Nevada Northern Railway

Passengers will listen to the story of how the Christmas train came to be while wearing their pajamas, drinking hot chocolate, and eating cookies.

When the train arrives at the North Pole, Santa Clause will come aboard, talk to every passenger, and give them a special gift.

Tickets are $45 for adults, $20 for children under 12, and kids under 4 years old ride for free.

The entire trip takes about 90 minutes. For more information, click here.