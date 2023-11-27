LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Safety on the roads and proper sidewalk usage are especially important during the holiday season. Traffic safety advocate, Erin Breen, said it can be a dangerous time with an increase in holiday traffic and intoxicated drivers.

“It’s the worst time of the year for vulnerable road user fatalities, people walking or biking,” Breen said. Breen also acknowledged that it’s also the worst time to lose a cherished family member.

Breen said Clark County has seen an increase in fatal bike crashes and has already surpassed last year’s total for pedestrians killed in crashes.

Mieshai Vickers, a local bus rider, told 8 News Now that she does not feel safe on the roads.

“Because of the construction, the holidays, people drinking a lot and not paying attention,” she said.

Sunrise Hospital also had a reminder that 80% of pedestrian deaths occur from dusk to dawn.

Cautious travelers Maranda Pangelinan and her family know they’re no match for a car.

“I’m a new mother and unfortunately when cars turn the corner, they don’t care. They bypass us as pedestrians, even bicyclists,” Pangelinan said.

It’s not just the drivers, Pangelinan said she was shocked to see a pedestrian cross the road through traffic while waiting for a less crowded bus Monday night.

“You have people that listen and then people that go through traffic knowing its wrong, and still do it,” she said.

Pangelinan urged others to be observant on the streets.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department organized a DUI Blitz over the holiday weekend. In total, 44 citations were issued, 19 DUI arrests and two other arrests.