Holiday toy drive underway for foster children

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Christmas is just around the corner and some Las Vegas valley foster children are in need of gifts.

A toy drive kicks off Thursday, Dec. 10, to collect toys . It was organized by Camco, the Rocio Guillen Foundation and Safy of Nevada to benefit local foster children.

The drive is completely contactless and is taking place in the back parking lot of Camco which is located at 4775 W. Teco Ave., near Sunset Road and Decatur Boulevard. The drive is from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

If you stop by with a gift, not only will you see some elves, you can get a hot chocolate and some cookies.