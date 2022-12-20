LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Holiday spending typically starts in November, but many people are still out shopping, and this year the Retail Association of Nevada anticipates an 8% holiday spending increase.

Many business owners have been ready for the holiday rush, like Teana Barbour who owns With Love and Company in Downtown Summerlin, a health and wellness store, selling natural products.

“Because we make everything here, we get here very early in the morning. We get here around six and we leave here around three o’clock and we are just around the clock, making the baskets,” Barbour said.

Despite inflation and rising costs, Barbour said many people are coming out to support small businesses and shop local.

Local Las Vegas shops see uptick in sales. (Photo: KLAS)

“We definitely see the difference that people are a little more mindful with their money and we have a lot of customers that they’re saying this year we’re going to give a little more good energy,” Barbour said. “This past weekend we sold 300 pounds of our healing balm and 400 pounds of our magnesium balms.”

It’s the same trend across town for SkinBar in Henderson, where customers can buy makeup and skincare services.

Owner Lynda Moore said they have been booked with appointments and are doing a lot of online sales, so she is going to keep holiday promotions and deals even after Christmas.

“We are busy with orders and also I am constantly running to the post office because we have so many people out of state or have moved out of state, and they still want their moisturizer or cleanser that they can’t find in Alabama,” Moore explained.

Moore said this time of year is key for many mom-and-pop shops, as not only are people buying unique gifts for loved ones this Christmas, but every dollar spent helps local retailers thrive.

“I felt there was so much competition with Black Friday with online and Amazon,” Moore added. “I feel like we’re busier now with getting the last-minute gifts. I feel like we started off slow and now we’re really busy.”