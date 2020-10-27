Survey: Holiday shopping season underway online

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For many Americans, the holiday shopping season is well underway.

A recent survey from Affirm found nearly half of shoppers started buying gifts online in September. The shift to the web and the pandemic are having a big impact on local retailers.

The survey found nearly half who responded for the research study plan to do their holiday shopping online.

Ken Perkins with the Retails Metrics research firm says online holiday shoppers should start now.

“You’re looking at a potential doubling in the number of e-commerce orders this year. I think this year, if consumers wait till the last minute, they’re going to be deeply disappointed,” said Ken Perkins, President, Retail Metrics, Inc.

Experts say the spending forecast for this season could go either way.

With unemployment and stimulus uncertainty, people may not spend as much, or they may spend more since they aren’t traveling and might be looking for some retails therapy.