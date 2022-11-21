LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The holiday rush is about to begin however many retailers are still looking for help.

Holiday staffing is crucial according to businesses that spoke to 8 News Now in order to meet customer demand.

Shopping centers and malls in Las Vegas are gearing up for the holiday rush.

Andrew Ciarrocchi senior vice president at Downtown Summerlin told 8 News Now there is a push to ensure each store has enough staff to meet customer demand.

“You always continue to keep hiring during the holidays because there are transitions. You want to make sure you overstaff,” Ciarrocchi said.

As the crowds begin to trickle in businesses are doing what they can to attract them with sales ads.

“Our team talks to the retailers all the time and they are just as excited as we are as the season is here and folks coming to Downtown Summerlin,” he added.

Stephen Miller a UNLV professor of economics and said that customers still have extra money from the pandemic which will help the $6.5 billion in holiday sales estimated by the Retail Association of Nevada.

“We’ve come back to nearly full employment in Southern Nevada but certain sectors not so much. One of the things impacting hiring is the participation rate dropped dramatically,” Miller said.

Locally, businesses are hoping customers will make their purchases as seamless as possible and even get a chance to meet Santa Claus.

“We are going to meet our traffic record this year with over 20 million guests here in Downtown Summerlin. With the parades, we have Friday and Saturday and the Santa Shed and the Giving Machine across the U.S., there are so many reasons people will come. Retailers are aware of the demand that’s coming,” Ciarrocchi said.

Employers said they are always looking to grow their staff.

If you are looking to make some cash full-time or part-time click here for a list to our job board.