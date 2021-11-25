Holiday scams increase as crooks take advantage of supply-chain issues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the holiday season nears so do holiday scams.

Cyber security experts say they have seen a 2,000% increase in fake websites over the past three months.

Criminals are using them to make it seem as they have must-have items in stock.

However, once the customer purchases the supposed item it is never delivered.

To avoid scams experts say it’s important to look at the websites closely before attempting to order from them.

Another rule of thumb, look closely for misspellings on websites, including grammar mistakes and links that do not work.