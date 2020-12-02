‘Holiday lights map’ makes it easy to find decorated homes across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local Facebook group is making it easy for valley residents to find homes that are decked out with holiday decorations.

The group, called “Parents of Las Vegas and Henderson,” compiled a list of lit-up homes across the Las Vegas valley and added them to a “holiday light map.”

More than 150 addresses are listed on the map and anyone can submit a photo of their home to be added to it.

It’s a socially distant activity for families looking to get out of the house and enjoy some holiday spirit!

Click HERE to see the holiday lights map. Click HERE to visit the Facebook group that created it.