LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While big name-brand stores typically don’t start seasonal hiring until mid-October, that’s not the case for smaller businesses.

Stacey Bledsoe, owner of Sparkles Beauty Bar in Downtown Summerlin, wants to be fully staffed in the next few weeks.

“This is our busy season and the events are starting. We already have homecoming coming up for different schools so we are getting ready and Halloween in October is actually one of our busiest months,” Bledsoe added. “Even with the events coming like F1 and everything else, we’re going to have so many people that are not from here coming into our salons.”

Bledsoe is on the lookout for full and part-time employees to join her crew and said they don’t slow down until after New Year’s Day.

“We hired two and we’re getting ready to probably hire 2 more,” Bledsoe said. “We have 3 locations so we just have to prepare.”

“Normally the last half of the year, we do 20% more than all year long so we definitely want to be ready when people call in,” said Bledsoe. “A lot of people call in last minute, they need their hair done.”

All the way across town, Christine Tan, manager at Hot Dog on a Stick inside Boulevard Mall said they’re always hiring year-round and expect the holiday season to be busy.

“Typically right now for the holiday season, we usually employ about anywhere from 4 or 5 employees at a time,” Tan explained. “It’s just because it’s not a huge store but we definitely do the volume and a lot of our employees are pretty strong.”

She said even after the holiday season ends, her employees end up staying due to flexible job hours.

“I actually have all 3 employees, one is about to hit her first year in October so I’m pretty excited about that. The second one will be in her 7th month and my one girl has been with me for about 5 years,” said Tan. “With the food business, we’re pretty much hiring year-round so we’ll definitely take those applications and look for employees,”

If you would like to apply for Hot Dog on a Stick at Boulevard Mall, you can contact them at 702-202-1667 for more information or apply on-site.

If you would like to learn more on how to apply at Sparkles Beauty Bar, you can contact them here.