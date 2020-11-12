Holiday food drives underway to feed Las Vegas valley families, how you can help

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With Thanksgiving just around the corner, HELP of Southern Nevada is collecting food for its holiday food drives.

The goal is to make sure no family goes without a Thanksgiving meal. HELP of Southern Nevada supplies food to families who are struggling and there are more of those families this year.

“People have been out of work for a long time. I’m seeing people applying that have been out of work since March and their unemployment has ended or they have issues and never received unemployment. We are seeing multiple families at the same address in the applications that we’re seeing and also multiple generations living in the same roof where you have maybe would have a grandparents, an adult child, and then that child had his or her own children,” said Joan Lima, HELP of Southern Nevada.

If you would like to help, here is a list of the items that are needed:

Stuffing

Instant mashed potatoes

Gravy

Canned vegetables

Macaroni and cheese

Cranberries

Desserts (pie fillings, cake mixes or cookies)

They are also collecting turkeys for 900 families. 8 News Now will help with the Turkey-Thon next week.

You can always help provide a meal by making a donation at this link.

HELP is also preparing for Christmas and will need toys and volunteers for its annual toy drive which takes place from Dec. 3 – Dec. 14 in the NV Energy parking lot. Click here for more information.