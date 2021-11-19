Holiday events, lighting displays and more around the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are numerous events and displays around the Las Vegas valley for the holiday season.

GLITTERING LIGHTS

Glittering Lights at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a drive-thru experience where visitors can see hundreds of displays along the 2.5-mile long course that has 5 million LED lights. The holiday show draws more than 250,000 visitors every year and runs from Nov. 11 through Jan. 9. There are a variety of ticket options starting at $25. You can find more information at this link. You can receive a $5 discount on entry by making a donation of “gently used items” to Goodwill of Southern Nevada when visiting the show.

Glittering Lights holiday drive thru display. (KLAS-TV)

LAS VEGAS GREAT SANTA RUN

The Las Vegas Great Santa Run is back in person this year, in addition to being virtual. The Santa run is one of Opportunity Village’s largest single-day fundraisers and thousands of walkers and runners take part in this every year. The in-person event is Saturday, Dec. 4 and the virtual event is from Dec. 4 – Dec. 26. Click here for more information on how to register.

Participants head towards the start of the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run Saturday, December 1, 2018, in downtown Las Vegas. CREDIT: Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

HOLIDAY CACTUS GARDEN

Experience the annual light display that features a beautifully lit three-acre cactus garden with one million lights. The display will be open nightly from Nov. 5 – Jan. 2. from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Santa will be in the garden nightly through Dec. 23. You can enjoy a holiday chocolate tasting experience, sip hot chocolate and visit Santa. As always, admission is FREE unless you are in a group of six or more then a $5 non-refundable donation is required when making a garden reservation. There will be no collection of toys or food this year. The donation will go to Three Square Food Bank and HELP of Southern Nevada. Walk-ins are welcome but a reservation eliminates standing in line. Click here for details.

Ethel M. Chocolate Holiday Cactus Garden

COSMOPOLITAN HOLIDAY ICE RINK

The rooftop Ice Rink will return Tuesday, Nov. 16 for its 10th consecutive season. Upholding tradition, the Boulevard Pool will transform into a rooftop winter wonderland featuring a 4,200-square-foot skating rink made of real ice, seasonal culinary cocktails and fare, a holiday village with firepits for s’mores making, and a dining area called The Chalet. There will also be the classic holiday films projected high above the Las Vegas Strip on the resort’s 65-foot marquee.

The rink is open Monday through Friday (Nov. 16 – Dec. 17) from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 11 p.m. Hours from Dec. 18 – Jan. 2 are noon – 11 p.m. There are special hours for Nov. 25 & 26, and Dec. 24 & Dec. 25. Prices vary but entry around the rink is free. Click here for more information.

Ice rink at The Cosmopolitan. (Photo credit: Kirvin Doak Communications)

RAIL EXPLORERS

Rail Explorers offers a unique outdoor experience to ride the rails but in a slightly different way. You can hop aboard a pedal-powered rail bike which is just a short drive from downtown Boulder City and pedal your way on a rail line that was constructed by Union Pacific to service the Boulder Dam project. On that way back, you get to ride in one of the state’s historic trains. Plan about 90 minutes for the experience. You can find more about tickets at this link.

DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN HOLIDAY PARADE, ROCK RINK, AND SANTA

Downtown Summerlin kicks off the holiday season on Friday, Nov. 12 with outdoor ice skating at its Rock Rink which is located near the Pavilion at The Lawn. The 8,000 square foot ice rink will feature holiday music and a 40-foot decorated tree as a backdrop. Skate rentals start at $16 and reservations are required. You can do that at this link. There is also a festive holiday train that circles the ice rink starting on Nov. 19. Train tickets cost $4. There will also be a special Hanukkah celebration on Dec. 1.

Downtown Summerlin will also have thousands of decorative lights, strolling carolers, and the Holiday Parade on Friday and Saturday evenings starting at 6 p.m. from Nov. 19 to Dec. 18.

Downtown Summerlin Holiday Parade 2019 (KLAS-TV). There will be no parade this year.

MAGICAL FOREST AT OPPORTUNITY VILLAGE

The Magical Forest is back this year and is open to the public from Nov. 26 through Jan. 2, 2022. The Magical Forest is festive and for all ages and opens nightly (except Christmas) at 5:50 p.m. It’s celebrating its 30th year. Stroll through the winter wonderland with millions of sparkling lights, exciting rides, and food. Click here to purchase tickets. Admission is $22 if you buy your tickets online, $25 at the door for ages 4 and older.

Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest. (KLAS-TV)

NUTCRACKER WITH FULL ORCHESTRA

Nevada Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker with a full orchestra. Take a magical journey through a world of waltzing flowers, nimble fairies, and moonlit snow starting on Dec. 11 through Dec. 26. Before the performance, there is The Nutcracker Wonderland experience where a special guest will read The Nutcracker to children. Tickets start at $30.95. Click here for details.

(Photo credit: Nevada Ballet Theater)

Please check back because we will be adding more events to this list.