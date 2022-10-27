LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A recent poll shows that 55% of shoppers plan to start shopping for Christmas, by the end of October.

Retailers are responding by offering sales, with the goal to get you to spend more than you really want.

Consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch said to shop strategically to avoid overspending and getting into debt.

“Because something is on sale, doesn’t mean you should buy it, and if you do start shopping early in October, it’s kind of easy to lose track of how much you spent, or what you bought,” she said.

If shoppers do start early, keeping track of a spending budget can be done with an app like Santa’s bag.

The app allows shoppers to set a budget for different people, and share it with friends and family. Woroch said some of the best things to buy early would be hot holiday toys.

“Anything kids are going crazy for, like LOL Surprise dolls, Barbie Dreamhouse, Star Wars, special edition toys, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation five, those things that are likely to sell out. If it’s on sale now, no reason to wait, inventory could drop later, and it won’t be a better price over Black Friday,” she said.

When it comes to things like holiday decor shoppers will find better deals in December, so hold off. Winter apparel tends to be cheaper right before Christmas, and right after.

If you want to buy it as a gift, wait for the last two weeks leading up to the holiday.

If it’s not a gift, shoppers can wait it out, right after the holiday. When it comes to electronics like phones and big-screen TVs, Woroch said to wait as they tend to be best priced during black Friday deals and or Cyber Monday.

A lot of retailers are offering extra wiggle room in their price adjustment policies this season, Big box retailer Target said if shoppers buy anything between October 6th and December 24th that goes on sale, they’ll offer a price adjustment.