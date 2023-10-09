LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ethel M Chocolates’ Holiday Cactus Garden Lights will return for the 30th year starting in November, the company announced Monday.

Starting Nov. 3, the holiday experience will take guests on an enchanted stroll through the glow of the cactus gardens. Guests will be able to get hot chocolate and take photos with Santa.

Ethel M Chocolates will also have a brand-new Garden Café, which will have food options including baked and dipped goods.

Ethel M’s signature cocktails for adults and free light effects glasses for kids will be available on opening weekend from Friday, Nov. 3 until Sunday, Nov. 5.

No reservation is required for guests, however this year, there will be a $2.00 entrance fee per person which will benefit Three Square Food Bank and HELP of Southern Nevada.

The Holiday Cactus Garden Lights will run from Friday, Nov. 3 to Sunday, Dec. 31 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Holiday Tasting Experience Chocolate & Wine Pairings*:

Milk Chocolate Bananas Foster paired with White Reisling

White Chocolate Pumpkin Pie paired with Tawny Port

Dark Chocolate Fudge paired with Malbec

Dark Chocolate Lemon Satin Creme paired with Zinfandel

*The Holiday Chocolate tastings will be nut-free.

Daily Tasting Offerings Details:

Cost: $25.00 Chocolate only and $35.00 Chocolate and Wine

Offering: Flight of 4 candies and wines (wine tasting only)

Times: Sunday – Saturday (note: special times for holidays)

10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Nightly Specialty Tasting Details:

Cost: $30.00 Chocolate only and $40.00 Chocolate and Wine

Offering: New holiday tasting pieces, new wine pairings, free admission to the Cactus Garden, and front-of-the-line access

Times: Sunday – Saturday (note: special times for holidays)