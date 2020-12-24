Holiday air travel down about 60 percent over past years, AAA reports

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — At least three quarters of travelers are choosing to stay home this holiday season, according to AAA Nevada.

That means 34 million fewer people, compared to 2019.

Despite that drop, as many as 84.5 million Americans are getting out anyway between now and Jan. 3.

“When we look at air travel, we expect about 2.9 million people packing in the airports, which will be a 60 percent drop in travel, meaning 4 million fewer travelers than we saw in 2019,” according to Aldo Vazquez, spokesperson for AAA Nevada.

In the Mountain West region, which includes Las Vegas, 264,000 people are expected to get on planes.

And those airport travelers will be in for something new if they haven’t been to McCarran International Airport for awhile.

The airport reminds people that COVID-19 safety regulations are in place. Always factor in extra time for getting through security at the airport, and be ready for social distancing and mask requirements.

The drop in travel due to COVID-19 puts an end to a string of travel growth. It was just last year when AAA expected more people than ever rushing home for year-end celebrations.

Travel had been consistently growing for 11 consecutive years before 2020.