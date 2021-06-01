Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas looks forward to returning to normal as the city fully reopens

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After being closed for more than a year, Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas reopened Tuesday, June 1 at 4 p.m.

They were forced to close due to the pandemic and waited on reopening until they could do so at 100% capacity. Today was the day many have been waiting for, including the employees who returned to work there.

After being closed for 15 months @HofbrauhausLV welcomes back customers now that Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted. We are live at 5 & 6 on @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/UDdACCWk5c — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) June 1, 2021

The restaurant says 80% of their business comes from tourists, so it made sense for them to wait on reopening. County restrictions dropping means business is returning around the valley.

Tony Sincger of Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas says it is nice to see the city coming back to life.

“We are very excited…after 15 months closed,” added Sincger, Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas.

In recent months, Las Vegas slowly returned to normal, now business owners say allowing more customers means more money.

“We have around 200,000 guests a year, this is a huge operation, overnight the government says you have to shut down this is a big impact for us,” added Sincger.

If you are vaccinated you no longer have to wear mask, but don’t put the masks away just yet though. Businesses can still require people to wear masks whenever they want.

Mask use is still required on public transportation and transportation hubs such as airports.

Tonight Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas will live music to celebrate the reopening.