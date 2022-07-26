LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — International Beer Day will be on Friday, August 5, and Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas will be the place to celebrate.

Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas was the first German/Bavarian beer hall and restaurant in Las Vegas. The beer hall has hosted daily party energy, with boisterous sing-alongs, dancing in the aisles and benches, and of course, premium Hofbräu beer.

International Beer Day at Hofbräuhaus will include stein-holding contests, live entertainment, bar games, and delicious Bavarian food. Some of the tap beers that they will be offering include:

HB Original : a full-bodied lager offering a fine hops aroma and well-balanced flavor

: a full-bodied lager offering a fine hops aroma and well-balanced flavor HB Hefe Weizen : a refreshing wheat beer characterized by its special yeast with rich foam and fruit-forward flavor

: a refreshing wheat beer characterized by its special yeast with rich foam and fruit-forward flavor HB Dunkel: Munich Dunkel with rich flavors, a refreshing dry hop taste, and a malty sweet finish

Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 702-852-BEER (2337) or by visiting the Hofbräuhaus website.