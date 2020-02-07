Hockey’s quest to integrate, former NHL player shares his journey

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – February is Black History Month and as 8 News Now has mentioned with a special airing this weekend.

Sports has been a great vehicle for integration over the years. In the latest edition of ‘Striking Gold’ the NHL are making strides to become more integrated having a traveling display going around the country to honor the African American players in the league.

In Vegas, Ryan Reaves, Malcolm Subban, and ‘Pokey’ Reddick (former Thunder player and current Faith Lutheran coach) have made their marks on the game. There is also a tough guy, who used to play for the Boston Bruins, that makes Las Vegas his home.

8 News Now Sports anchor Ron Futrell has the story.