Hobby Lobby to raise hourly employee minimum wage to $17

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hobby Lobby is raising its minimum hourly wage it pays full-time employees to $17 an hour starting Oct. 1.

The arts and crafts retail company is one of the first retailers nationwide to pay well above the federal minimum wage. Hobby Lobby has four locations in the Las Vegas valley.

According to a news release from Hobby Lobby, the company said its move will allow them to continue to attract and retain employees.

“We have always worked hard to be a retail leader when it comes to taking care of our people,” said Hobby Lobby founder and CEO, David Green. “From closing our stores on Sundays and at 8 p.m. the rest of the week, to providing some of the best pay and benefits in the retail industry, we are thankful that we are able to share our success with our valued employees and provide time for rest, family and worship.”

Hobby Lobby said it has raised its minimum wages 10 times over the last 11 years.