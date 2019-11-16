HOA STRIKES AGAIN: Family told to take down Christmas display because it’s too soon to decorate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A family preparing for the Christmas holiday had their holiday spirit dampened by the always bearer of bad news — the HOA. The Homeowners’ Association told them they had to take down their Christmas decorations and wait until the calendar date was closer to Dec. 25, according to The Independent.

Claudia and Nick Simonis, from San Antonio, Texas, put up their decorations, which included a big inflatable snowman, reindeer, and a Santa in a helicopter on Nov. 1. Still, three days letter the dreaded HOA letter came asking them to take them down.

Claudia Simonis is eight months pregnant, so she and her husband say they will likely not be able to put up the display again, so the couple is standing their ground. They’ve decided to keep their decorations up and take the fine.

Claudia and Nick Simonis and their children. Photo: The Today Show

