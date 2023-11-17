LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People planning to drive on I-15 to Southern California over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend may want to plan ahead to avoid heavy traffic and delays.

The Regional Transportation Commission released a graphic that color codes the best and worst days for travel on southbound I-15 from Las Vegas to Southern California.

RTC graphic showing best and worst I-15 travel days for Thanksgiving week 2023. (Credit: RTC)

According to the RTC, the busiest times on I-15 from Las Vegas to Southern California will be on Wednesday, Nov. 22 from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, from 12 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. One of the best days for travel is Tuesday, Nov. 21, when traffic is expected to be normal.

RTC also encourages those flying out of the valley for the holiday weekend to consider parking for free at the Centennial Hills Transit Center or the South Strip Transit Terminal, with direct access to Harry Reid International Airport’s Ground Zero at Terminal 1 via the Centennial Express or Route 109 Maryland Parkway.

Complimentary Park and Ride facilities are also available for holiday shoppers. RTC buses will operate on a Sunday schedule for service on Thanksgiving Day, and a Saturday schedule on Friday, Nov. 24.