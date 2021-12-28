HIT THE MARK! Two jackpot winners at Station Casino properties

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– ‘Tis the season for winning! Locals playing a variety of Keno options at Station Casino properties hit it big the past couple of days.

One Las Vegas local is going into the new year $57,191 richer after playing Keno at Green Valley Ranch. The lucky winner, Tammie, hit an 8 out of 8 Jumbo live Keno Progressive Jackpot on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.

Across town, another guest (anonymous) hit a $109,005 multiple 8 out of 8 and 7 out of 7’s multi-hand video Keno Jackpot off a $20 bet at Red Rock Casino on Monday, Dec. 27.

Sometimes it is better to be lucky than good.