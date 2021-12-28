HIT THE MARK! Two jackpot winners at Station Casino properties

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Credit Station Casinos

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– ‘Tis the season for winning! Locals playing a variety of Keno options at Station Casino properties hit it big the past couple of days.

One Las Vegas local is going into the new year $57,191 richer after playing Keno at Green Valley Ranch. The lucky winner, Tammie, hit an 8 out of 8 Jumbo live Keno Progressive Jackpot on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.

Across town, another guest (anonymous) hit a $109,005 multiple 8 out of 8 and 7 out of 7’s multi-hand video Keno Jackpot off a $20 bet at Red Rock Casino on Monday, Dec. 27.

Sometimes it is better to be lucky than good.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge
January 01 2022 12:00 am

Don't Miss

Trending Stories