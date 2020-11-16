Hit-and-run suspect struck by vehicle after fleeing crash scene

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A hit-and-run suspect was struck by another vehicle after fleeing from a crash scene, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say the incident happened around 8:47 a.m. at Valley View Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road and roads in the area are closed to traffic. All lanes on Desert Inn Road are closed to traffic between Valley View and Paradise.

The driver was located by officers and fled on foot. As he was running, he ran into traffic and was struck by a vehicle.

The suspect was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.