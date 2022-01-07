Police looking for white Jeep used in hit and run

Police are looking for a white 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee similar to this one. (IMAGE: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police are asking for help locating a white Jeep Grand Cherokee they say was involved in a hit and run crash Monday night near the Strip.

The crash happened at the intersection of Joe Brown Drive and East Sahara, according to police. Injured in the hit and run was 37-year-old Leeland Rayburn of Las Vegas, he was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

Now police are looking for a white 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee that probably has damage to the front grill and possibly the windshield.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702)

385-5555, visit the Crime Stoppers website, or TEXT: “CRIMENV” + tip info to 274637 (CRIMES).

Police say tips directly leading to an arrest or successful prosecution processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.