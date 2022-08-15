UPDATE: The person hit is said to be in stable condition, according to police.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One person has been critically injured in a hit-and-run that happened near Martin Luther King Boulevard, police said.

The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m., police said. The person who was hit has been taken to an area hospital, and is in critical condition.

Martin Luther King Boulevard has been closed in both directions between Oakey and Charleston.

This is an ongoing investigation, please check back for updates.