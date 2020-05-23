Hit-and-run leaves many cars damaged at east valley apartment complex

Video Courtesy: Andrew Lum

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many residents at an east valley apartment complex are outraged after a destructive hit-and-run incident smashed many cars and left thousands of dollars worth in damages.

The pictures and video of the damaged vehicles, posted by one of the residents at the Stonegate Apartment Complex, began circulating on Facebook Friday night.

Brenda Garcia said in the post that a person driving a “F-150 style older-looking white truck,” without a license plate, came to the complex near Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue around 7:45 p.m., and hit many parked cars that were under a parking structure.

While no one was physically hurt, Garcia says, some vehicles are at either at a total loss or have at least some partial damage.

Garcia said in the post that the driver “hit several cars and someone’s windshield is blown out and lots of cars can’t move out of their places as they hit other cars. He drove off before anybody could get any info on him.”

Garcia says “police are not doing much” since the incident took place on private property. One man whose car was hit tells us, since this happened on private property, those affected have to foot the bill.

“Someone’s going to have to deal with this during a time of shutdown where in most of Las Vegas, we’re out of jobs because this is a tourist city and we don’t have that,” said Andrew Lum. “We’re pretty much looking at having to cover all damages.”

Because of this, Garcia started a GoFundMe page to support the people who will now have to face this hardship while also experiencing unemployment.

In a separate post, Garcia listed the vehicles and costs of the damages.

“Since all damages are not equal, of the funds collected, it will be separated as follows of the goal is reached for these people,” Garcia stated.

UNIT 1 – This is the Hit and Run Vehicle

UNIT 2 – BMW 5 Series, potential total loss – 16,500 of the fund

UNIT 3 – Dodge Charger, potential total loss – 16,500 of the fund

UNIT 4 – Hyundai Tucson, Moderate damages – 10,000 of the fund

UNIT 5 – Dodge Durango (New Car), potential total loss – 19,500 of the fund

UNIT 6 – BMW 5 Series, Moderate damages – 10,000 of the fund

UNIT 7 – Chevrolet Cruze, Moderate damages – 10,000 of the fund

UNIT 8 – Chevy Sonic, Light Damage – 7,500 of the fund

Garcia says that additional amounts will be evenly split among all tenants affected.

“If you are able to help it would be greatly appreciated!,” Garcia said in the post.

People who live here told 8 News Now these cars have still not been towed, because there’s fear that the damaged carport will topple over them.

8 News Now reached out to the apartment complex for an update on what will happen next, but we haven’t heard back from them yet.