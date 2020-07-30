Hit-and-run leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in crash at Decatur, Washington

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead and another injured following a hit-and-run crash near Decatur Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

According to Metro Police, the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. at the intersection of Decatur and Carmen boulevards and involved two vehicles.

The first vehicle was traveling southbound on Decatur before colliding with the second vehicle which was traveling eastbound on Carmen. The driver in the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the first vehicle fled the scene, police said.

The injured passenger, who was in the vehicle that left the scene, was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Initially, police reported the injured passenger was in the second vehicle.

Police said it is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash.