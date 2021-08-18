Hit-and-run kills person on scooter; NHP asks public’s help in investigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person riding a Razor scooter was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the northeast valley at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the crash on southbound Las Vegas Boulevard near Beesley Drive, southwest of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

According to NHP, the vehicle struck the person on the scooter and fled the scene in an unknown direction without stopping.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

The person’s identity will be provided by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

NHP is continuing to investigate and asks for the public’s help. If you witnessed the crash or saw a vehicle with front-end damage — possibly to the hood and/or front windshield — between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m., please contact NHP at (702) 486-4100 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

This marks the Nevada Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 48th fatal crash resulting in 56 fatalities for 2021.