LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Air bubbles that tell the story of the planet are being analyzed through the work of ice core scientists at the Desert Research Institute.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, the Springs Preserve will host “History Written in Ice,” part of the DRI Science at The Springs series. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 6:30 event. Purchase tickets online through Springs Preserve. Tickets are $25 for nonmembers with discounts for members. It’s an adults-only event with beer and wine available.

A news release previews the program: “Explore the incredible story of ice core researchers and their journey to the Arctic to extract ice cores that hold within them evidence of past societies, volcanic eruptions, and even plagues. You’ll learn about the incredible lengths that researchers go to in order to extract these cores, the technological advances that have made this work possible, and the impact that their discoveries have had on our understanding of history.”

More information about ice core research conducted by DRI scientists is online in this YouTube video.