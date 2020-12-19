HISTORY: US government moved nuclear weapons experiments to Nevada 70 years ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 70 years ago, the United States government moved its nuclear weapons experiments to Nevada. President Truman authorized a section of the Nellis Air Force Gunnery and Bombing Range in Southern Nevada for what is now called the Nevada National Security Site.

HISTORY OF NNSS

After the first nuclear test at the Trinity Site in New Mexico, the United States moved its nuclear weapons experimentation program to the Pacific.

Security and logistical issues quickly illustrated the need for a continental test site.

After consideration of many possible sites, an Atomic Energy Commission meeting on Dec. 12, 1950, concluded that a site in Nevada satisfied nearly all of the criteria.

President Harry Truman authorized a 680-square mile section of the Nellis Air Force Gunnery and Bombing Range in Southern Nevada as the Nevada Proving Grounds on December 18, 1950.

In 1955, the name was changed to the Nevada Test Site (NTS).

On Jan. 27, 1951, the first atmospheric nuclear test was detonated at the NTS, code-named “Able.”

A total of 100 atmospheric tests were conducted at the NTS until July 1962.

Photo Credit: NNSS

All atmospheric testing was banned on August 5, 1963, when the Limited Test Ban Treaty was signed in Moscow, an an age of underground testing began.

The United States conducted 828 underground tests at the NTS.

The last underground test, “Divider,” was conducted on September 23, 1992.

After conducting 928 nuclear tests, full-scale nuclear testing came to an end in 1992 when the United States entered into the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban with Russia and France.

In order for the United States to maintain the safety and reliability of its nuclear stockpile without conducting full-scale tests, subcritical experiments were initiated at the NTS.

In 2010, the name was changed to the NNSS to more accurately reflect the evolving mission of the site. The last test occurred in 1992 following the signing of a nuclear weapons test ban treaty.

Since that time, the nuclear weapons mission at the site has evolved to include experiments and programs designed to ensure the Nation’s remaining nuclear weapons remains safe, secure, and effective without full-scale nuclear testing.

In addition, the site has moved more toward planning, experimentation and training to prevent and counter global and homeland security threats. Today, those activities comprise more than 50 percent of the site’s mission.

For more information, visit the NNSS website here.