LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New information about the emerging World War II-era Higgins Landing Craft is coming to the surface.

The National Park Service (NPS) has confirmed the boat, now visible at Lake Mead, is most likely a WWII surplus craft put into service by the NPS in the 1940s and used to survey parts of the Colorado River as other dams and reservoirs were being planned.

According to David Alberg with the NPS, “When the Park Service started diving on the site in 2006 the words “Lake Mead Marina” were clearly visible painted on the side.” This matches what a local scuba company, Las Vegas Scuba, wrote online.

Alberg added that the “craft has its engine removed and also has modifications to open up the space between the two machine gun positions towards the stern.” The Lake Mead Higgins boat is “still wrapped in a thin armor plate about 1/2 inch thick,” according to Alberg.

Higgins boat begins to emerge from Lake Mead. (Image: YouTube – The Other Me)

WWII Higgins landing craft (Photo: US Navy)

The NPS said there are currently relatively few working or museum examples of the LCWP Higgins craft like the one currently emerging from Lake Mead. The Park is asking anyone visiting the area to safely enjoy the site, but leave it as they found it.

There is also a 1947 newspaper mention of Higgins boats being used on the Colorado River to survey the proposed site of the Glen Canyon dam. This article was found by a helpful reader and former police officer Tom Jeremiason who told 8 News Now he still likes solving mysteries.