LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new Historical Wedding Exhibit to honor Las Vegas’ history as the “Wedding Capital of the World” launched Tuesday.

The announcement came as the county celebrated its 5 millionth wedding license since it was founded in 1909.

The exhibit is an overview of the early days of the Las Vegas wedding industry, featuring the legacy wedding chapels from 1909 through the 1960s and vintage wedding gowns through the ages provided by Bridal Spectacular.

The free exhibit will be open for viewing from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday until May 4 at 500 Grand Central Pkwy.

The traveling exhibit is available to be displayed at resorts, municipalities, and other locations throughout the year. To book the exhibit, send a request to countyclerk@clarkcountynv.gov.

The exhibit is sponsored by the Office of the Clark County Clerk.