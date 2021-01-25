Historic Westside gets new signs near MLK at US95 exit ramps

One of two new signs placed at entrances to the Historic Westside. (City of Las Vegas)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two new signs have been place at entrances to the Historic Westside.

The signs, designed by local West Las Vegas artist Harold Bradford, are on offramps from U.S. Highway 95 to Martin L. King Boulevard.

Bradford said the signs are meant to create a strong sense of community. He gave them the shape of a compass, with the star representing the Westside.

The signs, commissioned by the City of Las Vegas and installed by Las Vegas Paving and Young Electric Sign Company, greet drivers as they arrive at Martin L. King Boulevard. Bradford’s company, Harold Bradford & Associates, did the design work.

Harold Bradford, designer of the signs marking the Historic Westside. (City of Las Vegas)

The sign on the north side (Northbound U.S. 95 off-ramp) will have a 4-foot-wide walking path extending from the nearby pedestrian ramp to the sign and allow people to take photos. The sign on the south side (southbound U.S. 95 off-ramp) is adjacent to the pedestrian walkway and will allow people to take photos.

Cedric Crear, who represents Ward 5 on the Las Vegas City Council, says the project means a lot, and, “It’s a sign of pride.”

“As a person that grew up in the Historic Westside — and still lives in the Historic Westside — there’s a sense of pride that we all have. We love telling people that ‘I’m from the Westside,’ ” Crear said. “We wear it on our shoulder, and this will just reiterate the fact that when they say that, people will know where the Historic Westside is.”

The $200,000 project was paid for from the city’s general fund, and Crear said it is part of Project Neon.