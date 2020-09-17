Historic Moulin Rouge sign re-illuminated for first time in Neon Museum Boneyard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the first time since arriving at The Neon Museum Boneyard, the iconic Moulin Rouge sign was re-illuminated during a private event for museum donors and VIPs on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Museum President and Chief Executive Officer Rob McCoy greeted guests and along with Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear. Director Claytee White of UNLV’s Oral History Research Center told the history of the Moulin Rouge and what it means to Las Vegas.

FUN FACTS:

To re-lamp the 11 letters, which range in height from 14- to 18-feet tall and span from 17 to 3 feet, Hartlauer Signs used more than 832 feet of neon tubing.

Neon gas and phosphorous blue glass were used to give the neon its iconic, fluorescent pink color.

Weighing in at 1,200 pounds, the letter “M” was one of many letters rearranged during the project.

In total, re-electrification and reinstallation took 293 man-hours to complete.