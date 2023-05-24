LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When the Plaza opened in downtown Las Vegas more than half a century ago, it was the largest hotel and casino in the world. A lot has changed since 1971 and now the property is undergoing a major transformation on its front exterior.

Plaza Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas undergoes a transformation. (KLAS)

The changes include the Carousel Bar, Brian Christopher’s Slots at the Plaza, a smoke-free gaming area, Pinkbox doughnuts, and an outdoor rooftop dining patio at Oscar’s. There will be a grand opening party on June 10.

CEO Jonathan Jossel said it will be iconic, fun, and a big party.