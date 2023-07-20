LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – One of the oldest Las Vegas orchards is feeling the heat, as their apples are turning red, but not by choice.

As Gilcrease Orchard Director Mark Ruben drives around his northwest valley property, he’s faced with rows of mushy, wrinkled, and discolored apples. They’ve sunburned in recent days.

“It’s like a bruise almost,” Ruben said, evaluating one of the affected apples in the orchard Thursday morning.

At its core, he said the problem persists each summer when roughly 10% of his apples burn. But, as climate change intensifies the heat and sun, Ruben said the burns are worse and in larger amounts following a cooler spring that left more apples on the trees.

“We just try to keep as much foliage as we can on it, but still being able to see the apples to pick them. So, it’s kind of a balancing act,” Ruben said.

It’s a yearly dilemma with a ripe price. The orchard covered a portion of other produce with shade screens, which the director says resulted in a “night and day” difference between crops not covered.

For those three and a half acres, he says it cost $300,000. To shade the rest of its 60 acres, “probably a couple of million dollars” is what he would anticipate paying.

Some of these trees will eventually be ripped out, he says, and replaced with later-maturing varieties that do not sunburn as easily.

However, it will be another three to four years before they start producing apples, he said.

“Because it’s hot, nobody wants to pick them. So, we’re getting some more waste. So, we got to figure out ways to deal so we don’t have as much waste,” Ruben said.

In the end, he’s not worried about these sunburnt apples. He says they’re still edible and will be converted into cider by the end of the month.

Intense heat and sunlight have affected the orchard’s other crops too, which he says have come in much faster than normal.

Some of this produce was planted with expectations they’d be ready in the fall, though they’re yielding now.

Ruben says they’re holding off on planting pumpkins for the time being, so they do not come in too early for the popular pumpkin patch that opens later this year.