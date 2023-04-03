LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The long-awaited opening of the Huntridge Theater is still a ways away, but progress has been made and a relighting ceremony will take place Friday.

8 News Now was given a behind-the-scenes look at the theater on Monday.

“You’re going to have a much more intimate experience and be very close to artists and see new emerging art,” Darren Lee Cole, Operator of Huntridge Theater said.

It’s time to go back to the theater as one of the most historic venues in town is on its way to making its debut once again.

Come Friday the signage and marquee will be lit up for the first time in 20 years.

Darren Lee Cole’s company, Soho Playhouse will be the operator of the Huntridge bringing off broadway style theatre to the venue.

“We are building this to be staffed by locals and to give local artists opportunity and a place where they can apply their trade,” Cole said.

Architect Brett Robillard told 8 News Now that their goal is to preserve the Huntridge’s authenticity and history while adding more amenities for entertainment.

“The building has great bones,” Robillard shared.

“There’s a lot of respect that goes into something like this and we don’t want to come in and do something so grandiose or so much of a spectacle that it takes away from the original theatre,” he added.

Huntridge Theater owner, J. Dapper said he’s beyond thrilled to finally show the community the progress made as he agrees the wait has been too long.

“There’s been a lot of people who have tried to save the building and bring it back to life so I’m hoping in another 12 months we can invite you back as we are starting construction,” Dapper shared.

Friday night’s event starts at 5:30 pm at Huntridge Theater with the relighting ceremony set for 7:15 pm.

The event is free and open to the public.