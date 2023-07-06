LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The City of Las Vegas Historic Preservation Commission gave its stamp of approval for exterior restorations and the addition of two structures at the historic Huntridge Theater.

It is located in downtown Las Vegas at 1208 East Charleston Boulevard.

Dapper Companies has been working on renovations since purchasing the property in 2021.

The company’s goal is to begin early next year after it receives final approvals from both the City of Las Vegas Planning Commission and the Las Vegas City Council.

In addition to a 700-standing-room concert hall/600-seated and Off-Broadway theater in the existing building, two additional spaces will be connected to the main theatre via a new interior lobby. A 150-seat cabaret theatre will operate in a building of approximately 4,000 square feet with a 200-seat, approximately 3,000 square foot theatre (a replicate of their NYC Flagship SoHo Playhouse) is also being proposed to the existing property.

The Huntridge Theater opened in 1944 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1993, the State Register of Historic Places in 1999 and the City of Las Vegas Historic Register in 2021.

A completion date is expected by late 2024.